$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.43. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 99,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,865,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

