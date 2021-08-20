$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

