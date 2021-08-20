$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

