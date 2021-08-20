$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.