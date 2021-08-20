$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

ICE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. 71,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

