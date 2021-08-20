$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $224.91. 5,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.21.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

