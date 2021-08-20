111,052 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 288,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,698. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96.

