128 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $459.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.03. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.