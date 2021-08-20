13,000 Shares in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.