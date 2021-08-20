14,992 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 942,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 146,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.