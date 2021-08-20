$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $163.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $180.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $625.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

ORN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 254,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

