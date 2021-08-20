$164.83 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $587.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.50 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.13 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $600.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

