17,525 Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 353,065 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 22.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.84 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.