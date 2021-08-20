1,807 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

