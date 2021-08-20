18,800 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,150,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,316,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

