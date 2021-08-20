$190.32 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce sales of $190.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.11. 256,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,578. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Perficient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

