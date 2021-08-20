1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $26,018.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

