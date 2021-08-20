1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

