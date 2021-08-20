$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

