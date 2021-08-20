$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ELMS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 27,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

