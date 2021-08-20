$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $344.02. 25,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.66. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.