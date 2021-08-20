$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post sales of $20.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.98 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $83.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $92.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.82 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $95.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. 583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

