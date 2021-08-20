20,419 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,549. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.