21Vianet Group (VNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNET traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,014. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

