$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $3.29. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $118.81. 289,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

