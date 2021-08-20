$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 796,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,559. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

