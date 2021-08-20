$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.74 on Friday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

