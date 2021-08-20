$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,204. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.41. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

