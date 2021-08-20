$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.52. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

