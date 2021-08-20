3,082 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.