33,040 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

