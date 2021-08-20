360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 331,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,924. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

