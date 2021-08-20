3,730 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.68. 1,113,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

