3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.50

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 320.50 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320.28 ($4.18), with a volume of 548788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.87. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

