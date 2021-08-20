$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.56. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.94. PPG Industries has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

