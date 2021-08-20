$408.75 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $408.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.50 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 193,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.