4,121 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 37.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 206.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 98,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,312 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

