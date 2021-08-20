$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $440,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.02. 3,098,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.