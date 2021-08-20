$5.33 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings per share of $5.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 43.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cigna by 72.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cigna by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.