$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.53 million and the highest is $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,874. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $788.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

