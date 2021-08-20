680 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $360.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

