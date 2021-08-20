$7.39 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 148,665 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.