$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the highest is $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after buying an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

