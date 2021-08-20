$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $904.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

IHRT traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $23.35. 862,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,260. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in iHeartMedia by 179,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 179,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

