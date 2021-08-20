9,862 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 1.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

