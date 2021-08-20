AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

SKFRY stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

