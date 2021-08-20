AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Acquires $103,380.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

