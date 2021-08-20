AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.42. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,454,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.