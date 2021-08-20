Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABSI. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of Absci stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
