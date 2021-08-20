Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABSI. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

