Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 418,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

ABSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

