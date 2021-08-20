ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACM Research by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $326,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACM Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

